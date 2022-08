In 2015 Kileen Alvidrez combined her love of gardening and her husband Shane’s woodworking skills and opened Kileen’s Garden Boutique.

Kileen’s Garden Boutique is filled with unique succulent gardens and one-of-a-kind arrangments. The three-acre property now includes an event venue, so green thumbs can celebrate amongst the charming atmosphere at Kileen’s Garden Boutique.

Kileen’s Garden Boutique

7313 N. Dewolf Ave. in Clovis.