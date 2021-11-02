This hidden gem next to Fresno State is dishing out homemade Italian dishes. Here’s what you need to try

Tucked inside a strip mall right next to Fresno State, Famous Rays Italian Deli has been dishing out homemade, real-deal Italian favorites for years. So, we’ve uncovered this hidden Fresno gem for your next game-day watch party, holiday gathering, or quick lunchtime break.

Famous Rays Italian Deli is located at 1764 E Barstow Ave, Fresno in Bulldog Plaza. They have massive sandwiches, homemade soups, meat and cheese trays, charcuterie boards, dinners for four, lasagna, stuffed shells, homemade salads… and more!

