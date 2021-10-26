This handbag is stylishly saving the African Tree of Life



Boabab Roots purses are these bags are inspired by the beauty and distinctive look of the African Baobab, also known as the Tree of Life.



Designed in Africa and manufactured in the USA, Boabab Roots Hazo maximalist bag is ready to become your durable, go-to travel and fashion statement as you see the world, meet up with friends, or head into the office.



The Hazo Bag is made with genuine Italian leather and manufactured in small batches for the ultimate quality control. It converts from crossbody to clutch in seconds using removable straps, adorned with statement-making metallic silver spike and stud hardware, built with two large compartments, one convenient zip pocket, and a leather credit card sleeve for practical storage on the go.



With the sale of each bag, Baobab Roots donates a portion of the proceeds to support organizations cultivating and protecting the endangered Baobab Trees in Africa and Elephants Without Borders.