This group of Fresno State grads can’t stop talking about golf; The Sandy Pars Podcast

After graduating from Fresno State, establishing their careers, and enjoying life, friends Randy Duran, Ryan Munoz, and Ryan Thissen discovered their love of the game of golf.

“As we got older out of college we started playing golf recreationally and as a time for everyone to kind of just meet up with the boys and hang out,” Munoz said.

That time spent loving the game spilled off the green and into their daily lives. The three spent so much time talking about golf they decided to record it.

They created a podcast called Sandy Pars, a place for all golfers to find some tips, some analysis, and some entertainment.

Sandy Pars can be found on anywhere you listen to podcasts or at SandyPars.com