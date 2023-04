LEAD | ROLFS Global Institute powered by L’Oréal USA Professional Products Division has created a first-of-its-kind degree program for beauty professionals.

After over a decade of work, Francis Tesmer has partnered with global beauty giant, L’Oréal, Arizona State University (ASU) and Mesa Community College (MCC) to pioneer the creation and development of a game-changing, innovative higher education program for beauty professionals that is the first of its kind worldwide.