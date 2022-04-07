CMY Cubes are curious things. Small cubes made of overlapping colors that seem to hypnotize and calm instantly.

There’s actually science behind these colorful cubes and they come in more than just a cube shape. CMY Cubes are a non-disruptive sensory tool that uses the power of color therapy to help regulate moods and anxious feelings. They’re great for anyone but especially children or adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

CMY Cube creator Gabi Saper joined the show for Autism Awareness month to tell us all about these calming cubes.