This BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado from Vons is perfect for Central Valley summers

Emmy Award-winning lifestyle host, TV personality and MasterChef finalist Anna Rossi is a big van of Vons Signiture Select Producs and all the Vons brands. Rossi came to the show to share some of her personal recipes.

She inspired us to make this featured recipe from Vons.com, the BLT Chopped Salad with Avocado.

Main Ingredients

1 head of Signature Farms™ Romaine Lettuce (chopped)

8 slices thick cut bacon (cooked and cut into 1-inch pieces)

2 medium tomatoes (chopped)

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

1 avocado (sliced)

5 sun-dried tomatoes (finely chopped)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic (minced)

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/3 cup olive oil

Directions

Step 1

In a blender or food processor, pulse to combine sundried tomatoes, vinegar, garlic, salt and pepper. Set the blender or food processor to low and slowly add olive oil until fully incorporated. Set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine romaine, bacon, tomato, blue cheese, and avocado. Pour sun-dried tomato mixture over salad and toss to combine.

All recipe ingredients should be cooked to a safe internal temperature according to USDA guidelines.

After preparing a recipe, eat and enjoy. Please store any leftovers in the refrigerator.