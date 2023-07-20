Cheers to the end of another week! If you plan to celebrate tonight, try one of these beverage options to avoid the Friday hangover.
Hangxiety is a real thing and you don’t have to feel that way anymore with Anti Elixir.
Inspired by ingredients fighting hangovers used from around the world like ginger, lemons, and oranges…the founders found the perfect potion that can be enjoyed before a night out, the morning after, and most unique of all, as a mixer for your cocktails!
Per Se non-alcoholic cocktails
No booze. No bar. no bull.
Per se drinks are all natural with half the sugar of soda and similar carbs as non-alcoholic beer and wine.
They use familiar ingredients like tea, juice, and fruit and create elevated flavor combinations to offer an uncompromising choice in any social situation.
A healthy, productive, tasteful, and fun smart soda packed with 4 amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, complemented by an anti-oxidant caffeine blend in all four flavors.
They use fruit purées that leave a fresh burst of fruit in your mouth, purchased from a family-owned business in the midwest, that runs with the highest trade standards in how it treats its farmers around the globe.