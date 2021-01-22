Things to look out for if you have aging parents or loved ones; from Synergy HomeCare

Caring for an aging parent or grandparent can be a difficult position to be in because there many never be a time when they’re ready to ask for help.

Dr. Ravi Sandhu, owner of Synergy HomeCare, said there are some ways to help alert people when it might be time to step in.

“The first would be hygiene and appearance, right? You want to see if they’re wearing the same clothes every day. Are there stains on their clothes?… Are they groomed? Are they shaving? These are all things can be observed in person on even on a video chat,” Sandhu said.

If you and your family de decide it’s time to step in and help your aging parents or loved ones, Synergy HomeCare can help.

They offer in-home care services and they don’t have a minimum number of hours.

Call (559) 765-4687 or visit synergyhomecare.com/fresno