These businesses are supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Support the organizations that are preventing and fighting breast cancer by supporting these small businesses.

DIPHDA

DIPHDA is one company supporting the cause this month. The Los Angeles-based brand creates high-style pet and people accessories for the modern pet owner. All of October, they will be donating 20% of their proceeds from their LOVE collection of collars and leashes, as well as, from their Rose Quartz Sliders to an organization helping young people diagnosed with breast cancer, Young Survival Coalition. Check out their best-selling LOVE 3 PACK for your pets or any of their ROSE QUARTZ SLIDERS (MOON, DIAMOND, or PYRAMID) to add to chains for people.

Ecoslay

Ecoslay is giving away a portion of proceeds from their Jello Shot sales to Painted Pink this October! Give your hair the love it needs to stay hydrated and healthy this winter! Made from natural ingredients, Ecoslay’s hair care products are just what you need to give your hair the boost and nutrients it needs to maintain it’s natural beauty. Pick from their Matcha Boost to strengthen brittle, dehydrated hair and Banana Cream to deep condition and add hydration during the cold, winter months. All products are handmade in Atlanta, GA, and come in NEW sustainable, reusable packaging.

Bluet Girl



Bleuet Girl is purpose-driven apparel. They create age-appropriate bras for developing girls.

They are donating 10% of all Pink Bluem Bras to the “know your lemons foundation” to support breast health education.



In addition to their donations for breast cancer awareness month, they have a bluet girl program that supports young girl entrepreneurs to support causes that advance girls