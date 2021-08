Freeway Enterprises is our local auction house based in Lemoore.

They get new, exciting, and sometimes quirky items every week. All bids start at $2.50!

This week another PS5 console is up for grabs along with Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones, and a 13k watt dual fuel generator.

All auctions open Wednesday and close at nine on Saturday morning. Just go to Freeway-Enterprises.com to test your bidding skills.