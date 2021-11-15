There’s a party this weekend on Fulton Street; the Fulton Street Party

CVT
Posted: / Updated:

Fulton Street Party is back in downtown Fresno.

The block party is happening Saturday, Nov. 20 from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Fulton Street between Kern and Fresno.

The event celebrates the ongoing revitalization happening in downtown Fresno, highlighting the businesses, organizations, and people that make Downtown Fresno so vibrant and unique.

The event is free to the public and includes local restaurants, Beer and wine garden, Craft cocktails, local food trucks, local artisans and crafters, live art, local live music, and a kid’s area. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com