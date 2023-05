The Zonta Club of Porterville will host its annual fundraiser an Evening of Art and Wine Saturday at Nuckols Ranch from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Tickets are $40.

The event will feature artwork from artists LouAnn Lubben and Shana Vest and an array of raffle prizes.

Zonta International is an international women’s volunteer organization empowering women to make changes in their communities.