What started out as a neighborly Halloween decorating rivalry is now a frightening Halloween tradition for the Jenkins family.

For 23 years Bob and Sharon Jenkins, along with their son Bobby, have been transforming their garage into an elaborate neighborhood haunted house. And they’ve been scaring people since long before starting their haunted house tradition.

“We’ve been scaring people since the late 1908’s,” Bob said.

Bob said the haunted garage was originally his neighbor’s idea, but when his neighbor moved away the Jenkins family stepped in to continue spooking the neighborhood.

Those who dare can experience the Woodward Lake haunted house on Mockingbird Lane in the Woodward Lake neighborhood.