The water bottle revolution

Hydrate the sustainable way with PATH Water – the affordable, infinitely refillable, and 100% sustainable aluminum water bottle that will replace your plastic water bottles but not your grab-and-go stash.

PATH is an eco and environmentally friendly water bottle that reduces waste and plastics

PATH features aluminum, refillable bottles that are less than $3 each filled with pure, reverse osmosis filtered water. These thick and sturdy sustainable bottled waters are lightweight and the perfect size to keep in the trunk and then take on the go.

PATH can be found across the nation in airports, hotels, gyms, schools, and more as they spread the word about the benefits of reusing and recycling aluminum while getting your hydration on!