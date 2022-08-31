YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Aug 31, 2022 / 04:07 PM PDT
Updated: Aug 31, 2022 / 04:07 PM PDT
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is happening Saturday, September 24 at Tesoro Viejo in Madera.
The opening ceremony will begin at 8:30 am. The Walk kicks off at 9:00 am.
Visit alz.org/walk to join the Walk.
