The Visalia Rawhide is hosting its annual job fair Saturday from 9:00 am to 11:00 at Valley Strong Ballpark.

They’re looking to fill open positions in concessions, food preparation, retail, and ushering. Positions are open to people as young as 14 with proper work permits.

College students can inquire about summer internships for a summer full of professional industry experience.

The Rawhide season consists of 70 home games over the course of five months, beginning in early April and ending in early September.

For a head start in applying, job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at RawhideBaseball.com. To pre-register, complete the application on the homepage and return to the ticket office on Giddings St. Applicants may also scan and email applications to jerry@rawhidebaseball.com.

Job seekers are encouraged to come to the job fair prepared with a copy of the completed