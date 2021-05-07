The Visalia Farmers Market has unparalleled quality and local farmer support

During the pandemic, the Visalia Farmers Market never wavered. While they changed their model from in-person to drive-through markets, they continued providing a place for small, local farmers to continue selling products directly to consumers.

Bobby Todd owns Rancho Padre Farm a small family-owned farm in Exeter. He said he’s not sure what he would have done without the Visalia Farmers market during the pandemic.

“We sell directly to the consumer so that was huge for us,” Todd said.

As we come out on the other side of the pandemic, the Visalia Farmers Market is growing back into what people know them for.

Every Saturday, rain or shine, you can find more than 50 farmers, food makers, Food trucks, vendors, and crafters at the corner of Caldwell and Mooney in Visalia.

The market is open from 8:00 am to 11:30 am, but the produce sells out quickly so bring your grocery list and shopping bags early to the Visalia Farmers Market.