The Visalia Chamber of Commerce is always thinking about local businesses and who will carry on the legacy

The Visalia Chamber of Commerce has been doing all they can for businesses during the pandemic and restrictions passed down from the government.

They create the “Take Care of Business Fund” which is funded entirely by donations to help businesses meet payroll, buy essential business items, and stay afloat.

And while thinking about current business environments, The Visalia Chamber was also thinking about the future of business.

Over the past year, the chamber created the Jr. CEO program. Local kids came together to learn the ins and outs of business by running their own hot chocolate stands. They siled DBAs, set up bank accounts, and learned about business structures.

The program was so successful the Visalia Chamber is now marketing it to other cities across the nation.

To learn more about the Jr CEO Program or Services the Visalia Chamber of Commerce offers, visit visaliachamber.org. For sponsorship opportunities, email charlie@visaliachamber.org, or call 559-734-5876.