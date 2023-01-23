YourCentralValley.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:13 PM PST
Updated: Jan 23, 2023 / 04:14 PM PST
The US Fire Service is hosting a hiring event for Fire Prevention Technicians on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Double Tree Hotel at 2233 Ventura St.
All you need is a good attitude, a resume, and two forms of ID.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Here is a rundown of some of the iconic video games that made the leap to another screen.
Gua sha tools feature smooth, flat surfaces and come in a variety of shapes that are often used on the face and neck for beauty purposes.
To keep curly hair healthy and beautiful, you need a good shampoo, conditioner and styling product, along with a brush made just for curly hair.
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com