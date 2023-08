The United Conservatory of Music is hosing an open house at its Fresno location Aug. 14 – 19.

Staff will be giving tours of the music school, lesson areas and performance spaces. On Saturday there will be a raffle and prizes for open house attendees.

The open house is open from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Friday, and 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday. The School is located on the corner of Herndon and First in Fresno.