by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Oct 26, 2022 / 04:06 PM PDT
Updated: Oct 26, 2022 / 04:06 PM PDT
The Trans-Siberian is coming to Fresno’s Savemart Center Dec. 1.
The high-energy rock group will be performing ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.’ The show begins at 7:30.
