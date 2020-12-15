The Trans Siberian Orchestra is coming to a living room near you

Every year the Trans Siberian Orchestra puts on a Christmas show spectacular. The group has toured the country blaring rock-n-roll Christmas tunes accompanied by a thrilling laser show for more than 20 years.

This year, because of the pandemic, The Trans Siberian Orchestra has opted to go virtual.

The band will live stream their Christmas show on Friday, Dec. 18 at 8:00 pm EST.

Tickets the online event can be purchased for $30 at tsolivestream.com.

Concert attendees don’t even have to be on time! They can press play whenever they’re ready and watch as many times as they’d like.

TSO Musical Director Al Pitrelli said just surround yourself with the people you love and turn up the surround sound!