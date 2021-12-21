The Sunday Van Club has a lifelong membership; Local author Dot Powell on her latest book

Local educator Dot Powell and her elementary school students Bla Xiong, Christina Yang, Ka Zieng Chang, Kao Lee Lee, Mai Maou Chang, Mia Nhia Yang, Pa Houa Vang, Pang Vang, and Vilay Lee had no idea the relationship they were embarking on when Dot picked them up in her hunter green minivan one Sunday afternoon.

Dot would pick up the seven young ladies on Sundays to take them to her church and around town – everyone laughing or singing along with the car radio. These weekly outings lasted well into the girls’ high school years. While the girls learned about Dot and her faith, Dot learned about the girls’ and their Hmong heritage and culture.

The impact of this Sunday ritual left such a mark on Dot she and the girls wrote a book about it called The Sunday Van Club.

Dot and a few of her young co-authors joined the show to talk about their experience in the club and writing the book.

Realize the positivity that can come when a committed educator steps into the lives of her students in The Sunday Van Club, available on Amazon and signed copies can be found at the Clovis Book Barn.