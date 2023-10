The Fulton Street Farmers Market is now open to the public on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sun Stereo Warehouse in Downtown Fresno.

This is the only in-door farmers market in the area featuring local growers, bakers and makers.

Brittanie Adaire Rodriguez, owner of Adaire to Love Baking Co., features her vegan baked goods at the market and joined the show with all the details on the Fulton Street Farmers Market.