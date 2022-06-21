Larkly Powder Sunscreen

From the slopes to the sand, all-day UVA/UVB coverage is just a brushstroke away with Larkly!

Larkly makes it easy to protect your skin from harmful rays around the clock thanks to a convenient powdered formula that’s brimming with potent antioxidants and skin-soothing ingredients alongside safe and natural mineral SPF.

Simply brush it on and reapply as needed throughout the day. No goop, no rubbing, and no sticky feel!