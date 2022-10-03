Victor Ledesma has lots of tattoos.

While getting ready for work one day his young daughter Amelia “had 21 questions” for him about his body art. This is what inspired Ledesma to write his new children’s book “Oh! So Curious About Tattoos”.

The book is about not letting appearances influence snap judgments about people because while the first thing people might notice about Ledesma is his affinity for tattoos, he also has four degrees, is a loving father, and has a knack for striking up friendships.

Ledesma made fast friends with tattoo artist Corey Miller of La Ink, who did all the artwork in the book.

“Oh! So Curious About Tattoos” is available at Barns & Noble.