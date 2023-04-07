The Downtown Fresno Partnership is hosting its annual “State of Downtown” on Friday, April 21 at 5:30 pm at the Warnors Theater.

It’s an opportunity for people to celebrate the accomplishments and growth that Downtown Fresno has experienced and look to the future of the heart of Fresno.

This year’s attendees can enjoy tastings from downtown favorites like Hummus Republic, Valentino’s, Vanntastic Sweets, and Fulton Street Coffee.

The Interactive Loteria activity will follow the presentation and participants can play to win a prize in the Brewery District.

Tickets to The State of Downtown are available online.