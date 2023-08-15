SCCCD’s Training Institute is offering a variety of Community Education and Workforce Training classes this Fall, including:

Gladiator Welding Program

Human Resource Specialist Program

Pharmacy Technician Program

Phlebotomy Program

Business Writing

Time Management

Customer Service Academy

Social Intelligence

Excel

Pickleball

Cardio and Strength Training

Indoor Cycling

You don’t need to be a college student to enroll. Community education classes are offered at a reduced cost as a service to the community, and there is something for everyone!