SCCCD’s Training Institute is offering a variety of Community Education and Workforce Training classes this Fall, including:

  • Gladiator Welding Program
  • Human Resource Specialist Program
  • Pharmacy Technician Program
  • Phlebotomy Program
  • Business Writing
  • Time Management
  • Customer Service Academy
  • Social Intelligence
  • Excel
  • Pickleball
  • Cardio and Strength Training
  • Indoor Cycling 

You don’t need to be a college student to enroll. Community education classes are offered at a reduced cost as a service to the community, and there is something for everyone!