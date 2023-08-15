SCCCD’s Training Institute is offering a variety of Community Education and Workforce Training classes this Fall, including:
- Gladiator Welding Program
- Human Resource Specialist Program
- Pharmacy Technician Program
- Phlebotomy Program
- Business Writing
- Time Management
- Customer Service Academy
- Social Intelligence
- Excel
- Pickleball
- Cardio and Strength Training
- Indoor Cycling
You don’t need to be a college student to enroll. Community education classes are offered at a reduced cost as a service to the community, and there is something for everyone!