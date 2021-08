It’s a sisterhood that no one plans on being part of – breast cancer survivors.

Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be devastating and overwhelming. It’s why a group of generous women started the Sisterhood of Survivors, a network of breast cancer survivors guiding those newly diagnosed through their treatment journey.

Robyn Scroggins, an eight-year breast cancer survivor herself, joined CVT to talk about the Sisterhood of Survivors and ways the community can help.