The show must go on; The Yosemite Renaissance 36 will open in Oakhurst this year

Yosemite Renaissance 36 will open at Yosemite Gateway Art Center in Oakhurst March 19 and runs through May 30.

The opening at Yosemite Valley Museum has been a tradition for 35 years, but the museum will not be open to the public this spring.

As a result, the exhibit will open at Yosemite Gateway Art Center in Oakhurst. A perfect alternative with beautiful galleries, plentiful lodging and close proximity to the south gate of Yosemite National Park.