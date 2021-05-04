The Senior Girl Athlete Awards with the Junior League of Fresno airs Wednesday at 7:00 pm on KSEE24

The Junior League of Fresno is continuing its tradition of honoring young female athletes who have excelled in academics, athletics, and community service with the 40th year of its Senior Girl Athlete program.

Each year the women’s volunteer organization awards a scholarship to one female athlete from schools all over the Fresno metro area. In the event’s 40 year history The Junior League of Fresno has honored more than 600 young women.

This year, instead of an in-person banquet, the Junior League of Fresno is partnering with KSEE24 to broadcast the event. The special will air this summer and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Go to JLFresno.org to learn more about sponsoring the event or more about the Junior League of Fresno.

Since its founding in 1901, The Junior League has become one of the oldest and largest women’s volunteer organizations in the world.

The Association for Junior Leagues International has more than 125,000 women with chapters all over the nation and in three other countries.