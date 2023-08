The Selma Arts Center is preparing its final offering of the 2022-2023 season with Selma Originals on Aug. 18 and 19.

This will be a night of original, short plays written by, produced by, and starring local talent.

Show times are Friday, Aug. 18 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, 2023, at the Selma Arts Center.

Tickets are available at selmaartscenter.com.