The Selma Arts Center is performing its latest musical “Next to Normal” from now until May 27.

“Next to Normal” explores the heart-wrenching story of a family dealing with mental illness and how things aren’t always what they seem on the surface.

Actors Terry Lewis, Brittany Smith, and Lex Martin joined the show for a sneak performance.

Tickets are available at selmaartscenter.com or call the box office at 559.891.2238.