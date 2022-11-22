YourCentralValley.com
by: Emily Erwin
Posted: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:15 PM PST
Updated: Nov 22, 2022 / 04:16 PM PST
KSEE24 and Catholic Charities teamed up again for the 14th annual Turkey Drive benefiting families in the Central Valley.
The San Joaquin Memorial High School Cheer team stopped by and baskets full of all the Thanksgiving sides and fixings.
