The Ronald Mcdonald House of the Central Valley reveals a brand new day room

Families staying at the Rondal McDonald House while their kids get critical care at Valley Children’s Hospital now have a beautiful, new space to relax in.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley unveiled a brand new day room thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Schmidt Family, who donated a grant for the project.

In partnership with Tangram Interiors the day room now provides a comfortable and tranquil space for everyone staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is a cornerstone of the Ronald McDonald House Charities®. It provides a “home away from home,” a refuge for families who are trying to cope with the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of having a seriously ill child.

The house accommodates 18 families for a nominal donation which can be waived if the family is unable to pay.