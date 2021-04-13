The Ronald Mcdonald House of the Central Valley reveals a brand new day room

Families staying at the Rondal McDonald House while their kids get critical care at Valley Children’s Hospital now have a beautiful, new space to relax in.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Central Valley unveiled a brand new day room thanks to the Frank and Evelyn Schmidt Family, who donated a grant for the project.
In partnership with Tangram Interiors the day room now provides a comfortable and tranquil space for everyone staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
The Ronald McDonald House is a cornerstone of the Ronald McDonald House Charities®. It provides a “home away from home,” a refuge for families who are trying to cope with the physical, emotional, and financial burdens of having a seriously ill child.
The house accommodates 18 families for a nominal donation which can be waived if the family is unable to pay.
