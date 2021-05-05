The Rock wants to buy your guac this Cinco de Mayo

Dwayne ”The Rock” Johnson wants to you have some guacamole on him this Cinco de Mayo.  

In honor of The Rock’s birthday, on May 2, and Cinco de Mayo The Rock and his tequila brand, Teremana Tequila, want you to support local restaurants and The Rock will personally buy you some guac.   

All you have to do is order a Teremana Tequilla cocktail and an order of guacamole at participating restaurants, upload your receipt at GuacontheRock.com, and The Rock will Venmo you up to $10 for your guacamole.  

You can find Teremana Tequila at these local restaurants: 

Sequoia Brewing Company  

The Mad Duck  

San Joaquin Country Club  

Press Box  

Toledos  

Los Rancheros Mexican Restaurant  

Youkon Tavern & Grill  

Veni Vidi Vici  

Belmont Country Club  

The Wake House  

