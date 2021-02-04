The Remington is making sure their residents aren’t overlooked for the COVID-19 vaccine

Independent living homes didn’t qualify for the first vaccine distribution because they’re not typically medical facilities, but many of their residents are in the at-risk category if they were to get COVID-19.

At The Remington, a senior independent living facility in Hanford, when the staff heard the vaccine was going to be available to those 65 and older, they immediately started making phone calls to the county.

The Remington general manager Louise Alonzo said she and her staff stayed in contact with the Kings County Health Department.

“The realized we kind of fell through the cracks,” Alzonzo said.

Some of the residents at the Remington are in their 90’s; standing in line to wait for a vaccine just isn’t possible.

Alanzo and The Remington worked with the county to bring the vaccine to them. Listen to the interview above for the full story.