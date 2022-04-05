April is the Month of the Military Child.

During the month of April, the American Red Cross of the Central Valley recognizes military families across the world that have been faced with exceptional stressors and unique challenges throughout their life. Within those families, military children also experience their own challenges with moving frequently and growing up with parents away for extended periods of time due to deployments.

At the American Red Cross, they believe strong support for military families as a whole develops strong, resilient military kids.

The American Red Cross offerings free, confidential mental wellness classes led by mental health professionals for the whole military family.