April is the Month of the Military Child.
During the month of April, the American Red Cross of the Central Valley recognizes military families across the world that have been faced with exceptional stressors and unique challenges throughout their life. Within those families, military children also experience their own challenges with moving frequently and growing up with parents away for extended periods of time due to deployments.
At the American Red Cross, they believe strong support for military families as a whole develops strong, resilient military kids.
- The American Red Cross offerings free, confidential mental wellness classes led by mental health professionals for the whole military family.
- Classes for children are broken out by age and offered to children from ages 5 to 17.
- Offerings include child reconnection workshops specifically designed to ease the challenges of family reintegration after deployments.
- Two other popular workshops are “Roger That! Communication Counts,” which focuses on self-confidence and communication strategies, and “Operation 10-4: Confident Coping,” a session that includes hands-on activities designed to combat stress.
- Other classes help military families connect, including tips for service members on how to smoothly reconnect with their children when they return from deployments and planning for how to manage extended periods of separation.
- Visit here to find out more about our resiliency programs. To learn more about other Red Cross SAF programs to support members of the military and our veterans, contact your local Red Cross chapter.