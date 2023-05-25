Jose Martinez and John Martinez have deployed to local and national disasters for the American Red Cross of the Central Valley;

They’ve responded to those in need after hurricanes, earthquakes, and home fires, but this call to service for their community came after their call to service for their country.

Jose Martinez is a red cross volunteer and a Navy Veteran and John Martinez is a red cross volunteer and Marine Veteran. Both men joined the show with their stories of why they serve and how important their work is for them and other Veterans.

Visit The American Red Cross of Central California for information on how you can serve your community.