The Red Cross celebrates Volunteer Month

National Volunteer Months is held every April as a way to promote and celebrate volunteerism.
All this month The Red Cross of the Central Valley is celebrating their volunteers and putting out the call for more.
Lori Wilson said there are many more opportunities to get involved outside of the emergency response teams. To learn more visit RedCross.org/CCR
