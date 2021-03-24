The queen cordially invites you to the Renaissance Feast for Scholars

The State Center Community College District Foundation is olding their 17th annual Renaissance Feast for Scholars virtually this year.

The event raises money for student scholarships within the SCCCD, including Fresno City College, Reedley College, Clovis Community College, Madera Community College, Madera Community College at Oakhurst and Career and Technology Center.

There will be a silent auction leading up the live, virtual event on April 1 at 5:30. At the live-virtual event there will be a live auction, student testimonals and a special visit fom the Queen.

Register online for the Renaissance Feast for Scholars virtual event taking place on April 1 at 5:30 pm.