Some say, “It takes a village.” But when Emely Darby had trouble finding her village she made her own and started The Posh Mama Club.

Darby founded The Posh Mama Club in Florida in 2018 as a place for like-minded mothers to find support, friendship and an avenue for philanthropy. Now the club is spreading across the country.

Crystal Rios and Robin Lopez are members of the Fresno chapter and stopped by the show to share how they got started and how other moms can get involved.