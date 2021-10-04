The Pink Patch Project is back, collect ’em all and help fight breast cancer

Law enforcement throughout the Valley is selling pink versions of their uniform patches to raise money and awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month all month long during Oct.

All donations stay local to support patients at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center. Located at Clovis Community Medical Center, Radin Breast Care Center offers genetic testing, 3D diagnostics, cancer care, and reconstructive surgery, all in one place, using the most advanced technology available.

Go to ValleyPinkPatch.org to buy your patch today!

