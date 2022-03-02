The Pines Resort took home some flowery hardware at the 2022 Poppy Awards, winning a Poppy for best content marketing in CA.

The Visit California Poppy Awards honor the best and brightest of California tourism promotion.

The awards are bestowed in even-numbered years and serve as the finale to Outlook Forum, a conference hosted by Visit California.

The Poppy Awards industry gala capped two days of programming on Feb. 15, 2022 in San Francisco, CA. Mark Choe, General Manager accepted the award on behalf of the Marketing & Sales Team at The Pines Resort.