The Pines Resort will host the 32nd annual Bass Lake Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade of Lights on Nov. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local businesses, organizations and community members can participate by decorating a festive float, donating an inflatable and just coming out to enjoy some holiday cheer.

There will also be a bike raffle, pictures with Santa and a holiday fundraiser with prizes and a chance to win a 3-night stay in the Pines Resort’s Granite Ridge Villa. The fundraiser will benefit the Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation.