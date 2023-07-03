Summer is officially here and whether you’re planning on hosting or just attending, there is a festive and delicious wine out there to help keep you on budget at every summer event this season.

Sarah Tracey, Certified Sommelier and Martha Stewart Wine Writer joined the show with four summer-perfect wines.

14 Hands Unicorn Rosé Bubbles ($15/bottle) This Rosé is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Merlot. Perfect to celebrate mom at an afternoon picnic, an evening of sunset gazing or just about any fun-filled occasion with family and friends. VISUALS: HERE

Chateau Ste. Michelle Indian Wells Riesling ($20/bottle) Light sweetness balanced by bright flavors of stone fruit and crisp citrus create a refreshingly elegant Riesling crafted from top Yakima Valley vineyards showcasing the signature fruit-forward style. VISUALS: HERE

14 Hands Hot to Trot Red Blend ($35.94 /6-pack) Fleshy, dark fruit flavors are joined by notes of wild huckleberries and a subtle pie crust nuance. Balanced by soft and velvety tannins, this smooth, easy drinking wine finishes with hints of toast and mocha. VISUALS: HERE