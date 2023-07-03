Summer is officially here and whether you’re planning on hosting or just attending, there is a festive and delicious wine out there to help keep you on budget at every summer event this season.
Sarah Tracey, Certified Sommelier and Martha Stewart Wine Writer joined the show with four summer-perfect wines.
Liquid Light Chardonnay ($16/bottle)
Aromatics of fresh pears along with other tree fruit make this Chardonnay instantly appealing. On the palate you will find fresh apple, juicy melon and some slightly under-ripe pear. The wine is very light on the palate and has a hint of bright tropical notes.
