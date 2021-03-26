The perfect summer cocktail with Humboldt Vodka

Humboldt Distillery is surrounded by California’s beauty up In Humboldt County and they’re bottling the spirit of the Golden State with their best selling organic vodka.

Humboldt Vodka is hand crafted in small batches with clean crisp finish.

Founder and distiller Abe Stevens “zoomed” into the show to share a delicious summer cocktail with us – Humboldt Strawberry Basil Lemonade.

Humboldt Strawberry Basil Lemonade

1.5 oz Humboldt Vodka

5 basil leaves

3 large hulled strawberries

3 oz lemonade

Club soda

In a glass, muddle 2 strawberries and 4 basil leaves. Fill with ice and set aside. Add the vodka and lemonade to a shaker and fill with fresh ice. Shake, and strain into the prepared glass. Top with a splash of club soda and garnish with a strawberry and a basil leaf