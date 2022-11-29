No matter how well you know someone, do you ever really know what to give them at the holidays? Well-intentioned as they are, there are all kinds of ways to botch the gift-giving – Too Big! Too Small! Too Ugly! Already Have it!

Most of us know what our loved ones LOVE, we just may not know what they’ve already GOT – so we default to gift cards. Then, there’s everyone else on your list. With recipients as varied as grandmothers and colleagues, adult kids and teachers, there is no one-size-fits-all solution for givers.

But, there are a few ways to ace your gift-giving “IF” you know where to look.

Style expert Brittney Levine is here to help!