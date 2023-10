K1 Speed’s bar and restaurant, the Paddock Lounge, is now open.

The Paddock Lounge features beer and wine and a menu of elevated bar bites like pizza, burgers on pretzel buns, loaded fries and more.

K1 Speed, located at the Sierra Vista mall, is the valley’s only indoor go-kart racing track.

Host parties, corporate events and gift K1Speed gift cards this holiday season; just call 1-559-628-1390.

K1 Speed

1200 Shaw Ave – Inside Sierra Vista Mall

(559) 628-1390

www.k1speed.com/clovis